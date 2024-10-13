Malayalam actor Siddique likely to be arrested over alleged non-cooperation with police in rape case investigation

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Actor Siddique was recently summoned to the Cantonment Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram for further questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a rape case. However, it was reported by the officials that he was not cooperating with the investigation. According to a report by the Statesman, Siddique was interrogated on Saturday at the police station by a squad led by Superintendent of Police Merin Joseph.

The team reported that he did not provide clear answers to the queries posed to him. During the interrogation, the actor reportedly told SIT that he was not at all aware of the location of his phone, which was in his possession at the time of the case-related occurrence.

According to the report, the investigating team has alleged Siddique did not turn over digital proof and just produced bank records.

As Siddique was not complying with the investigation, the SIT reportedly decided not to issue any additional notices for him to appear for questioning.

The officials now intend to advise the Supreme Court that the actor is not cooperating with the inquiry and aims to request his custody when the matter is heard again, noting his lack of assistance in the investigation.

Siddique previously appeared before the SIT on October 7 for questioning about the sexual assault case filed against him based on a complaint made by a young actress. The report stated that he allegedly raped her at the Mascot Hotel in Kochi in 2016.

The actress told the police that the actor had attended an event at a local theater in Thiruvananthapuram to preview the Malayalam film Sukhamayirikkatte. There, Siddique invited her to the hotel under false pretext and raped her. She said, "I was locked in a room. He abused me physically and told me it was okay if I didn’t allow him to cross the limits."

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

