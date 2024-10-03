Siddique Rape Case: Malayalam actor celebrates his 62nd birthday with family days after evading police

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actor Siddique, who has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Revathy Sampath, was seen celebrating his birthday with family after being on the run, evading the Kerala police. The Malayalam actor celebrated his 62nd birthday and the photos were shared by his son Shaheen Siddique on his official social media pages. Check out the pictures below!

Shaheen Siddique shared two posts on his father’s birthday. In one, he captioned it as ‘Happy Bday Vapichi’ and the other as ‘Family (sic)”. In the pictures, the Malayalam actor can be seen spending some happy moments with his family, especially his newborn granddaughter. The pictures have gone viral on social media because of the actor’s alleged recent involvement in the sexual harassment case. It is pertinent to mention that Siddique had gone absconding after the High Court rejected his pre-anticipatory bail. Following this, the Kerala police issued a lookout notice for the actor.

However, after days of remaining absconding, Siddique made his public appearance on Tuesday (October 1) when he arrived to meet his lawyer with his son. The Malayalam actor left the venue without making any comment to the press.

Meanwhile, after the High Court rejected his bail plea on September 24, he challenged the lower court’s verdict in the Supreme Court. As a major relief to the actor, Siddique was granted interim protection from arrest.

After a complaint by Revathy, Siddique resigned as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). The Malayalam actor has been charged with rape (Section 376) and criminal intimidation (Section 506) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Revathy in her complaint said, "Siddique first contacted me through social media. Later, following the promotion of the movie 'Sukhamayirikkatte', he invited me to his hotel room. I was 21 years old then. He sexually assaulted me and even locked me inside the room. However, I managed to escape," as quoted by Onmanorama.

It is worth mentioning that the sexual assault case against the Chattambinadu actor comes amid multiple FIRs filed against various Malayalam film fraternity figures after the release of the Hema Committee report.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

