Siddique rape case: Supreme Court to hear Malayalam actor's pre-anticipatory bail while he is still absconding

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

After the High Court rejected the Malayalam actor Siddique’s anticipatory bail on September 24, he moved to the Supreme Court challenging the lower court’s verdict on the sexual assault case. The apex court is scheduled to hear Siddique’s pre-arrest bail today (September 30). A bench of Justice Bela Madhurya Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma has listed Siddique's plea as the 62nd case today.

It is pertinent to mention that the Malayalam actor has been absconding from cops as confirmed by the Special Investigation Team. On the other hand, the police have intensified the search for Siddique and issued a lookout notice against the actor. However, the police have not yet been able to track the Nandanam actor.

As per a report by Onmanorama, as Siddique remains on the run, the female complainant who had a complaint about the actor of sexual abuse has accused the police of helping Siddique to hide after HC rejected his pleas.

The aforementioned outlet also reported that the Kerala government will take a stand against the actor in the case and will oppose Siddique's anticipatory bail plea in the Supreme Court. The report also suggests that the government will argue that granting bail to someone like Siddique might put the woman complainant’s life at risk.

For the unversed, actress Revathy Sampath accused the Malayalam actor of sexually assaulting her a few years ago. She claimed that it was not just her who faced abuse, but many of her friends have also had similar experiences.

As quoted by Onmanorama, Revathy said, "Siddique first contacted me through social media. Later, following the promotion of the movie 'Sukhamayirikkatte', he invited me to his hotel room. I was 21 years old then. He sexually assaulted me and even locked me inside the room. However, I managed to escape."

After her complaint, Siddique resigned as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). It is worth mentioning that the actor has been charged with rape (Section 376) and criminal intimidation (Section 506).

