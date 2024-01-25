Malayalam actress Swasika Vijay ties the knot with boyfriend Prem Jacob; first photos out

Swasika Vijay is a well-known celebrity, especially in Malayalam cinema. The actress who received critical acclaim for so many of her performances is now all set to embark on a new chapter in her life as she tied the know with television actor and long-time boyfriend Prem Jacob.

The couple shared their wedding pictures on social media and they look adorable together. Swasika is seen wearing a pastel pink sari and Prem chose to don a traditional kurta pyjama. The couple went out of the box and wore lotus garlands that are a perfect match for their outfits. Unlike the usual Kerala brides who are seen wearing a lot of good jewellery, Swasika more minimal jewellery and kept her look quite simple.

The couple is set to host a wedding reception for all their friends and colleagues from the film industry on January 27th.

Apart from their on-screen collaborations, Swasika and Prem also share a good friendship off-camera.

Formerly known as Pooja Vijay, the actress hails from Moovattupuzha in the Ernakulam district. After entering the industry, the actress changed her name to Swasika. Her husband Prem Jacob is from Thiruvananthapuram.

More about Swasika:

Swasika Vijay kickstarted her acting journey in 2009 with the Tamil film Vaigai. Soon, she became popular in both Tamil and Malayalam languages. She made an appearance in the 2012 released Telugu movie Etu Chusina Nuvve. Her notable movies includes Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Ishq, Porinju Mariam Jose etc. She even received the Kerala State Award for Best Character Actress in 2020 for her stellar performance in Vasanthi.

Advertisement

Coming to her upcoming projects, Swasika is all set to star alongside Shine Tom Chacko in an upcoming Malayalam film titled Vivekanandan Viralaanu. The film is directed by Kamal. She also has some interesting roles in movies like Lubber Pandhu, Price of Police, and another film by Jeethu Joseph.

ALSO READ: Actress Swasika Vijay set to get hitched to actor-model Prem Jacob?