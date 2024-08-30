Malayalam director Ranjith faces fresh complaint as aspiring male actor accuses him of sexual misconduct

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse which might be triggering for some readers.

The recent Hema Committee Report has ignited a wave of the #MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry over the past few days. Amidst this, a fresh complaint has been filed against Malayalam film director Ranjith. The actor alleged that he was sexually assaulted by Ranjith back in 2012 after being lured to a Bengaluru hotel under the false pretext of an audition.

The complainant, who is a resident of Kozhikode, further stated that Ranjith forced him to strip, promising him roles in exchange. According to a report by ANI, the victim believed it was all part of the audition process and was even offered money the next morning.

It is pertinent to mention that the complaint was filed with the Director General of Kerala Police. The police stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would investigate the matter and take action accordingly.

Earlier, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused Malayalam director Ranjith of inappropriate behavior during the filming of Paleri Manikyam back in 2009-10. According to multiple reports, Sreelekha Mitra alleged that Ranjith's behavior made her feel uncomfortable and unsafe. She claimed that during a party organized for the film's cast and crew, the director invited her to his hotel room under the pretense of discussing the project.

Furthermore, she revealed that Ranjith engaged in inappropriate physical behavior, including caressing her hair and neck and playing with her bangles. "He played with my bangles. I felt uncomfortable but gave him the benefit of the doubt," the actress added. In response to these serious allegations, Ranjith took a firm stand and denied the accusations.

For the unversed, Ranjith is a renowned filmmaker in the southern film industry and the former chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy. He recently resigned from his position as the Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman following Sreelekha Mitra’s accusations of misconduct.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

