Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: Producer CONFIRMS release date plans amid delay rumors; promotions to start from THIS month

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rise is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated movies at the moment, with a scheduled release date of December 6, 2024. Recently, rumors about the film being delayed went viral. However, the film's producer, Ravi Shankar, has now clarified that contrary to these reports, the movie is on track.

At the teaser launch of the movie Mathu Vadalara 2, producer Ravi Shankar addressed the most pressing question surrounding his next project, Pushpa 2: The Rise. For those unaware, the movie faced scrutiny when rumors of a discord between Allu Arjun and the film's director, Sukumar, surfaced. Additionally, there were reports suggesting that the release might be postponed due to these issues.

However, Ravi Shankar has refuted these claims, stating that none of the rumors are true. He assured fans that the movie has turned out extraordinarily as a whole, and the remaining work will be completed by September.

He said, “Pushpa 2 has come out extraordinarily...by September we'll finish up the second half works too. By November we'll send it around to theaters and confirm to hit screens on December 6.” (loose translation)

Before this, it was Allu Arjun who had cleared the air about Pushpa 2 getting rescheduled and postponed to a different date of release. He attended an event for the film Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, and dismissed that the film would not be released sometime later in 2025.

Advertisement

Replying in a swagger style similar to his character in Pushpa, Allu Arjun had remarked, “I will not say too much. December 6---Assalu Thaggedhe Le (I will not back down). This is fixed."

Moreover, Allu Arjun assured that he has confidence in his project, especially the way in which it has turned out. The actor expressed sanguinity that the movie would be loved by everyone.

He shared, “You know the feeling when you see how a film is turning out? You get some sort of confidence. I don't know if I should call it confidence. But, the way the film is shaping up... you all will like it.”

Besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role from the first installment of the movie, as the female lead.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s ultimate game night with friends where she did arm wrestling and clearly had a good time