Mamata Mohandas drops fun-filled behind-the-scenes VIDEO featuring Maharaja's team

Mamta Mohandas, known for films like Jana Gana Mana and Forensic is currently enjoying the success of her recent venture Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja.

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the Tamil action drama was released on 14th June 2024.

Apart from her, the film features The Makkal Selvan (people’s treasure) of Tamil cinema Vijay Sethupathi, actor-director Anurag Kashyap, Munishkanth, Manikandan, Aruldoss, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, and others.

The actress from Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel expressed her excitement about the film, sharing a video that includes her memorable frames with co-actors of Maharaja.

The video captured heart-melting moments, including hugs from legendary actors like Vijay Sethupathi, AK vs AK fame Anurag Kashyap, fun-filled moments from an air journey, and more.

Posting the video on Instagram, the actress penned, “MAHARAJA in theaters from TODAY in almost 2000 screens..

YES 2000 Screens WORLDWIDE! Book your tickets TODAY!!!”

Fans adored the post and showered the actress with love in the comments section. One of her fans lauded her performance in Maharaja, expressing, “Movie… u r performance… love u charm”

Some of her fans found her evergreen, and appreciated her writing, “Mam how can you stay young like this! Meanwhile me in my 30s lol …”

More about Maharaja

Maharaja marks Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film. Director Nithilan Saminathan, who debuted in 2017 with the critically acclaimed crime thriller Korangu Bommai, returned with Sethupathi's milestone film.

The Tamil action drama narrates the story of a barber who seeks vengeance after his home is robbed. He reports to the police that his Lakshmi is missing, leaving them confused about whether Lakshmi is a person or an object.

Dinesh Purushothaman was associated as the cinematographer for Maharaja, with Maanagaaram, Jai Bhim, Parking fame Philomin Raj handling the editing, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music.

Keerthy Suresh’s Take on Maharaja

Keerthy Suresh, famed for her performance in Dasara, went to a screening of Saminathan's film and posted her thoughts on social media.

On X, she wrote, “Just coming hot hot out of the film #Maharaja!! What a brilliant screenplay this is. You are the star of the show @Dir_Nithilan. It’s a pride to add this gem to Tamil Cinema!”

Suresh sends her best wishes to Mohandas, saying “@mamtamohan chechi lots of love to you.”

The Mahanati actress also appreciated the leads, Suresh further wrote, “This film was the perfect way to mark your 50th @VJSethuOfficial sir, it’s a treat to watch you, as always! @anuragkashyap72 What a role sir, you were absolutely lit.”

