Airport style: Keerthy Suresh keeps her look 'Basic but Bougie' with casual fit topped with luxurious Christian Dior saddle bag

Keerthy Suresh doesn’t believe in dull fashion and she proved the same last night (March 17). The actress was snapped at the airport looking cool and sassy in her casual outfit featuring a top, shirt and jeans, perfectly tied together to make a style statement. The look is ideal for inspiration for college-going girls. Curious to know the details? Then let’s dive straight into it!

The airport has now turned into a runway where popular stars show up in their effortlessly chic and glam avatars. Recently, Keerthy Suresh brought the badass and classy vibe to the airport dressed in a casual outfit. For the base, she was wearing a pink tank top, bringing the soft charm that she later layered with the white shirt. Her loose white shirt with short sleeves and a closed front with a top button open effortlessly took her airport look to another level.

Keeping it casual and not overdone, the actress decided to style a shirt and tank top with jeans. The blue straight-fit jeans with a high-on waist fitting gave her travel-in-style approach a comfortable touch.

Keerthy Suresh accessorized her look with a Christian Dior bag and black tinted sunglasses, perfect to deal with all the flashes. The smart watch and delicate bracelet ideally tied all details together, creating a perfect airport look to recreate. Also, she left her long, wavy tresses open and covered her head with the black cap.

The Baby John actress’ makeup featured a dewy base with the natural radiant glow achieved with blush glow on her cheekbones and a nude-shade lipstick finish. This simple yet mesmerizing look is perfect and the go-to to elevate everyday fashion and outing looks. Lastly, she kept her footwear comfy with white shoes.

So, if you’re planning to travel or visit friends, then consider this Keerthy Suresh’s look as a perfect role model. Bringing all the details together with carefully chosen outfits, and accessories, the actress created a look that’s elegant and cool enough to stand out.