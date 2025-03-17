Keerthy Suresh’s Rs 90k House of Masaba set blends heritage embroidery with a modern silhouette in the most striking way

Keerthy Suresh recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John. While she impressed audiences with her acting skills, she also made her way onto fashion watchlists with her impeccable style. Strolling stylishly through Colombo, she recently flaunted a posh matching set from House of Masaba. Let’s take a closer look at how she styled this outfit.

The Vaashi actor curated her look with a stunning green blazer. She layered this cropped jacket over a short tube top in the same color. Adding a royal touch, the modern layer featured gold-toned detailing. The top was adorned with heavy embroidery along the border and floral designs on the sleeves. What caught everyone's attention were the beautifully embroidered birds on the chest.

The back of the jacket also showcased similar gold-toned embroidered detailing. Finding the perfect match, Keerthy paired it with a pleated skirt. The entire set, designed by House of Masaba, came with a whopping price tag of Rs. 90,000. The long-line skirt also featured metallic embroidery along the waistline.

The ensemble perfectly accentuated the actor’s well-maintained figure. Her look exuded royalty as she posed against a tiled backdrop in the green and gold color palette. Staying in tune with her outfit, she styled it with golden heels. The touch of shine against the green fabric made the ensemble a perfect choice for a posh event.

Keeping it elegant, Suresh opted for gold accessories to ensure the spotlight remained on her outfit. To dazzle the brightest, she wore bold golden earrings and a multi-layered ring. Ditching all other accessories, she looked absolutely gorgeous. If you love elevating your fashion game, this outfit is the perfect choice for a lavish dinner party or an extravagant cocktail event.

Keerthy kept it simple, styling her wavy hair in a ponytail. With a contoured look, she glowed in a nude yet hydrated base. She accentuated her expressive eyes with a touch of eyeliner and mascara. A bit of cheek tint, highlighter, and a glossy nude lip shade completed her stunning look.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look? Tell us in the comments below!