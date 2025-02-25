Keerthy Suresh stunned in an exclusive Ruby and Polki necklace crafted by Jos Allukas for her wedding with Anthony Thattil

A bride’s jewellery is more than just an accessory—it is a reflection of heritage, artistry, and emotions faceted on every gemstone. Jos Alukkas, a distinguished name in fine jewellery, crafted an exquisite ruby and polki diamond necklace for acclaimed actress Keerthy Suresh’s wedding, a piece that resonates with tradition and timeless craftsmanship.

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her longtime love, Antony Thattil, an entrepreneur, on December 12, 2024, in an intimate and stunning beachside ceremony in Goa. Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple’s special day was filled with love, joy, and cherished moments. To mark this unforgettable occasion, Keerthy chose to wear a handcrafted masterpiece by Jos Alukkas, a necklace that reflects both her love for culture and finesse.

A Regal Necklace Inspired by Royal Heritage

Inspired by the grandeur of Indian royal ornaments, the necklace features a harmonious blend of deep red rubies, handpicked from the blazing sands of Rajasthan, uncut polkies, and brilliant diamonds. The intricate motifs, reminiscent of regal chandeliers, cascade elegantly, forming a design that embodies both sophistication and tradition. Each gemstone, carefully arranged, adds to the bold yet graceful silhouette, reflecting Keerthy's personal style and the uniqueness of her special day.

Adding to the emotional depth of her bridal ensemble, Keerthy paired the stunning necklace with a cherished red Banarasi saree, worn by her mother 30 years ago on her wedding day. Restored and redesigned by renowned designer Anita Dongre, the saree featured intricate silver floral motifs and zari embroidery, beautifully complementing the brilliance of the necklace. The ensemble was completed with matching earrings, a statement maang tikka, and a delicate set of bangles, each piece further accentuating Keerthy’s grace and elegance.

Advertisement

Keerthy's choice to wear her mother's saree adds a deeply personal and emotional touch to her wedding day, reflecting the strong bond between the two and the legacy of love and tradition passed down through generations.

John Alukkas, Managing Director of Jos Alukkas, said, "Designing this exquisite piece for Keerthy Suresh, our brand ambassador, was not just a creative journey but also a personal one. Having known Keerthy for years, this was a moment of celebration for all of us at Jos Alukkas. This necklace is more than just jewellery—it’s a symbol of artistry, exclusivity, and the deep bond we share with her."

Introducing an Exclusive Bridal Jewellery Collection

To celebrate this union of heritage and craftsmanship, Jos Alukkas has introduced an exclusive line of customized bridal jewellery. This collection embodies the essence of tradition and personalization, offering brides the opportunity to create jewellery that reflects their unique story. Whether it’s timeless polki necklaces, intricately designed temple jewellery, or contemporary diamond creations, this collection is dedicated to those who seek exclusivity, elegance, and legacy.

Advertisement

Available exclusively at Jos Alukkas showrooms across South India, this bridal collection invites brides to create their own timeless masterpieces, blending modern sophistication with heritage craftsmanship.