Ranbir Kapoor to join hands with Keerthy Suresh soon for an upcoming project? Here’s what we know

Keerthy Suresh stepped into Bollywood with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John last year. Moving forward, it has been reported that the actress is now gearing up for another Hindi film venture, this time with none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

According to a Filmfare report, Ranbir Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh might collaborate on a project. The details of the film are yet to be confirmed, but given the talent and immense popularity of both stars, one can anticipate a promising venture.

Notably, an earlier report by the publication claimed that Keerthy Suresh was in talks for a Bollywood rom-com. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Ranbir and Keerthy are teaming up for the said rom-com. Nonetheless, the fresh on-screen pairing is enough to excite fans as they await more details.

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor is among the busiest in the current generation of actors. He has an exciting lineup of highly anticipated projects, including Ramayana, Love & War, and Dhoom 4.

He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which will reunite him on-screen with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and his Sanju co-star, Vicky Kaushal. The romantic epic saga is set to release on March 20, 2026.

This will be followed by his most awaited mythological epic, Ramayana, with its first part scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and more in prominent roles. The second part of Ramayana is expected to release on Diwali 2027.

Advertisement

In addition, Pinkvilla exclusively reported last year that Kapoor will step into the Dhoom franchise as the leading man starting in December 2025. Dhoom 4 is expected to hit the big screen in 2027.

Meanwhile, Keerthy's other projects include Netflix’s web series Akka, alongside actors Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi, and Diptii Salvi. The teaser of the revenge thriller was released earlier this year in February. Set in the 1980s in the fictional city of Pernuru, South India, the show revolves around gangster queens.