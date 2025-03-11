WATCH: Keerthy Suresh nails the ultimate boss-lady vibe as she drives herself home from airport in her own car

Keerthy Suresh has been pushing boundaries and experimenting with versatility in her film career over the years. Besides that, the actress never fails to impress everyone with her charismatic personality, stunning fashion sense, and more. Her recent airport appearance has now grabbed everyone's attention as she exuded elegance with boss-lady vibes.

In the video, Keerthy is seen exiting the airport clad in a turquoise-hued saree. The diva styled it with a matching blouse and a cool pair of sunglasses to add the ultimate vibe. She politely obliged a fan’s request for a selfie on her way out before proceeding to take the wheel of her own car.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

The Baby John actress chose to drive home herself and took the front seat of her vehicle. She also posed for a few snaps for the paparazzi, who eagerly waited to capture her pictures.

Apart from her professional front, Keerthy grabbed a lot of attention with a plethora of pictures from her wedding album. The Mahanati star got married to her longtime beau of 15 years, Antony Thattil, in December 2024.

The couple had a cross-cultural wedding celebration in Goa, surrounded by friends and family members. Since then, Keerthy has been keeping her fans updated with special glimpses from the memorable day.

Advertisement

Right after her wedding, there were strong rumors suggesting that the diva might be considering stepping away from films. Unverified reports claimed that Keerthy Suresh was unlikely to sign any more projects in the future, apart from those that were already scheduled at the time.

These included Revolver Rita and Kannivedi. However, the actress later announced another project—a web series titled Akka—thereby rendering all the conjecture baseless. She will be sharing screen space with Radhika Apte in the series.

In other news, Keerthy received much appreciation for her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John, directed by Atlee.