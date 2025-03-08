Rajinimurugan OTT release: Where to watch Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh starrer action comedy ahead of its re-release

Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh starrer 2016 movie Rajinimurugan is slated to hit the theaters once again on March 14, 2025. Ahead of the re-release, here’s where you can watch the movie online.

Where to watch Rajinimurugan

The movie Rajinimurugan is available to be streamed on the OTT platform, ZEE5. The film was originally released in theaters on January 14, 2016.

Official trailer and plot of Rajinimurugan

The movie Rajinimurugan follows the story of a young man from Madurai who is jobless and spends his days with his best friend. As per his grandfather’s wishes, he decides to sell their ancestral property and divide the proceeds among the family.

Amidst these events, Rajinimurugan also tries to woo his childhood crush and friend, Karthika Devi, despite facing animosity from her father. The rest of the movie revolves around how he navigates these challenges and whether he ultimately wins his love.

Cast and crew of Rajinimurugan

The movie Rajinimurugan features Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Additionally, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Soori, Rajkiran, Samuthirakani, G. Gnanasambandam, Achyuth Kumar, Dheepa Ramanujam, Manobala, and many more in key roles.

Directed by Ponram, this film marks his second collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan after the 2013 venture Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. The music and background score were composed by D. Imman, with lyrics penned by Yugabharathi.

The cinematography was handled by Balasubramaniem, while Vivek Harshan took charge of the editing. The film was later remade in Kannada as Raj Vishnu in 2017, featuring actors Sharan, Chikkanna, and Vaibhavi Shandilya in lead roles.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is currently filming Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. Additionally, he will soon be seen on the big screen in Madharasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss.