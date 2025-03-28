Rowdy Janardhan: Keerthy Suresh to reunite with her Mahanati co-star Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s what we know

Vijay Deverakonda has an exciting schedule of films ahead, most notably Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom. The actor has undergone a massive physical transformation for the project which is set to release in May 2025. Besides this, the actor has yet another slated film in the pipeline, titled Rowdy Janardhan, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

While the name of the film was later confirmed by producer Dil Raju during an event, there has been no other update about the movie as of yet. But a recent report has now surfaced citing that Keerthy Suresh has been finalised as the leading lady of the film.

According to Koimoi, the production manager of the movie has clarified that Keerthy Suresh has stepped in for the project and not actress Rukmini Vasanth for the leading female role.

He said, “We approached Keerthy Suresh recently, and she said yes. All the formalities have been finished, and the shoot is likely to start in May.”

For the unversed, Vijay and Keerthy have never paired up together on-screen. However, the two were a part of the film Mahanati back in 2018, where they were part of the film but in separate roles and not together.

Coming back to Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda’s well-built and rugged look has worked like a charm among fans who are excited to catch a new side of the actor in such an impactful role.

The teaser of the movie had already been shared sometime back and within no time, it had floored audiences to heighten their excitement. The Telugu spy thriller film has some edge-of-the-seat action sequences, promising endless entertainment to everyone.

In other news, recently, producer Naga Vamsi made a big revelation about the Dear Comrade star’s remuneration for Kingdom. Speaking with Galatta Plus, he informed that Vijay had only signed the project with a bare minimum fee as token money.

However, the actor will only partake in earning from the profit of the movie once it does wonders at the box office.