Fashion Face-Off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Keerthy Suresh; whose Florencia blouse you love the most?

In the world of fashion, many gorgeous actresses love to step out of their comfort zones and experiment with their looks. In doing so, they often reach out to the same designers, leading to inevitable fashion face-offs. One such clash that caught our attention was between Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh, both of whom wore sarees by renowned designer Nachiket Barve in the same black-and-white color palette and floral blouse but with different designs.

Let’s break down the details of their looks!

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Aaj Ki Raat star, Tamannaah Bhatia, who is making waves in both the South and Bollywood industries, looked absolutely mesmerizing in a black-and-white saree by Nachiket Barve. With neatly arranged pleats at the front and a gracefully draped pallu over her shoulder, the saree was a statement piece on its own. The black drape around her waist created a striking contrast against the white pallu, adding sophistication and a high-fashion appeal.

Exuding runway-ready energy with a sultry vibe, Tamannaah paired her glamorous saree with a floral-embellished blouse. Featuring spaghetti straps and a deep neckline, the blouse stood out with its intricate 3D floral effect, achieved through beadwork and sequins.

But wait—there’s more to dissect in her look! She accessorized with statement floral-shaped earrings and a bracelet, keeping it minimal yet impactful. As for her beauty game, she focused on her eyes, accentuating them with kohl and smoky eyeshadow. A subtle blush glow and nude glossy lipstick completed her flawless look.

Keerthy Suresh

The Baby John actress, Keerthy Suresh, also wore a black-and-white saree by Nachiket Barve but in a different design. She opted for a sheer, plain black saree with neatly pleated drapes at the waist, while the pallu elegantly cascaded over her arm. She carried the look with absolute grace and confidence.

Though her saree was simpler compared to Tamannaah’s, her blouse made a bold statement. Like Tamannaah, she also wore a 3D floral-designed blouse, but hers featured a mix of black and white sequins with a halter neckline—perfect for anyone looking to elevate their saree game with a unique twist.

For accessories, she chose embellished heart-shaped earrings, a traditional South Indian gold mangalsutra, and rings, adding the perfect finishing touch. Her makeup was equally on point, with her eyes highlighted using smudged kohl, brown-toned eyeshadow, a hint of blush, and nude-shade lipstick.

Honestly, it’s safe to say that both actresses aced the black-and-white saree game effortlessly. It’s hard to pick a favorite because we loved how bold and mesmerizing they both looked in their respective sarees.

Who do you think stole the show? Let us know in the comments below!