Keerthy Suresh enters her dark feminine era in a black swan aesthetic saree

Whatever the occasion, a black saree never disappoints. When the enigmatic black hue meets the timeless saree, the ensemble will slay. Add Indian Designer—Arpita Mehta’s touch to it and you’re golden. That’s the exact way Keerthy Suresh went. The South Indian actress became the showstopper of the party in a ruffled black saree and we can’t help but stare at the enigmatic piece. So, let’s take some styling notes for a desi-black look.

Keerthy Suresh has an unparalleled fashion game and a knack for styling sarees in contemporary and bold ways. When the pinnacle moment of getting honored in an award event showed up, the South Indian heart snatcher turned heads in a black saree like a sassy desi diva. She picked Arpita Mehta’s couture for the evening and man she slayed!

For the bedazzled glamorous evening, the Kalki 2898 AD actress embraced a six-yard elegance by the celebrated Indian designer Arpita Mehta. The designer piece, though very subtle and minimalist, took centerstage with its understated elegance. The black georgette saree featured a fringed shiny fabric decorating the trim of the saree. The same fringes also adorned the drape below the waist in three tiers, reminiscent of legendary Bollywood actress Mumtaz’s iconic orange saree for the song, ‘Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche’.

The Bhola Shankar actress embraced her black ethnic flair with a matching contemporary blouse. The bodice cover-up featured a scalloped neckline and straps as sleeveless, giving the blouse a plunging effect.

Looking like a mesmerizing sultry diva, Keerthy Suresh accessorized her look with sparkling jewelry including a bedazzling choker with rose stone embedded floral appliques. She further added a hint of sparkle with a diamond coil ring.

Suresh’s look in this black saree ensemble could not have gotten any better as she pulled off a dark feminine aesthetic make-up. She flaunted kohl-rimmed shimmery eyes with bronzed cheeks and mauve lipstick for a bewitching effect.

The Maamannan actress was the epitome of enigma and alluring beauty in this black saree flair. Stylishly topped up with bewitching make-up, her evening look was a 10/10 slay.