Mamitha Baiju is making all of us go ‘Prema-lu’ with her look in pink saree

Mamitha Baiju has become a sort of sensation in the South after the roaring success of her film Premalu. The actress has gone viral on social media, gaining millions of followers post the film’s release.

In one of her posts on Instagram, Mamitha shared a gorgeous picture, featuring the actress in a traditional pink saree outfit. She complemented her ethereal look with some simple jhumkas and bangles, making all of us go, ‘Prema-lu’.

Mamitha Baiju stuns in traditional pink saree look

Premalu OTT release date

After enjoying a dream run in theatres, becoming one of the only few Malayalam movies to enter the 100 crore club, Premalu has now hit the small screens of OTT. Premalu is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

For the unaware, the film’s Telugu rights were bought by S.S. Rajamouli’s son S.S. Karthikeya, marking his entry into the world of film distribution. Owing to the film’s setting in Hyderabad, Premalu managed to attract a massive Telugu audience, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu dubbed Malayalam movies.

The film’s Tamil rights have been purchased by distribution giants, ‘Red Giant Movies’.

More about Premalu

Premalu stars Mamitha Baiju, Naslen, Shyam Mohan, Sangeeth Prathap, and others in important roles. Premalu has been written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey, with Girish AD helming the director’s role. Girish has previously directed movies like Thanner Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya, both of which are also romantic comedies.

The film follows the story of Sachin who enrolls himself into a GATE coaching center in Hyderabad. There, he happens to meet Mamitha Baiju’s character Reenu, and love blooms. However, Reenu’s life is totally different from that of Sachin’s and so are her interests. Will Reenu eventually end up with feelings for Sachin forms the basic crux of Premalu.

Premalu has been produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner. Vishnu Vijay has composed the music for the film, with Ajmal Sabu and Akash Joseph handling the cinematography and editing respectively.

