Manjummel Boys fame Sreenath Bhasi arrested for alleged involvement in road accident; gets released on bail later: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to accidents and drugs.

Sreenath Bhasi, who rose to fame after featuring in Manjummel Boys, has hit the headlines for his alleged involvement in a road accident. According to the Mathrubhumi report, the actor was arrested after an eyewitness registered a hit-and-run case against him. The incident took place in Kochi on October 8.

As per the reports, Sreenath hit a rider traveling on his bike and fled the scene. The biker, who was identified as Faheem, was injured in the accident. Soon, an eyewitness lodged a complaint against the actor with the local police.

In the complaint, it was alleged that Sreenath did not stop his car after the accident and quickly escaped the scene. After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the Manjummel Boys actor was driving the vehicle.

After the incident was reported, RTO intervened and suspended Sreenath's license for a month. Meanwhile, Muhammad Faheem shared details of the accident and revealed that the actor’s car was overspeeding and hit his bike. Fortunately, the bystanders rushed to the scene and helped him.

Nonetheless, Sreenath has been released on bail in connection with the hit-and-run case.

This case comes into the light after the Malayalam actor was recently interrogated by cops on suspicion of being involved in a drug-fuelled party at a hotel in Kundannoor. Gangster Omprakash and his accomplice in the case were arrested for hosting the party.

Both Sreenath Bhasi and actress Prayaga Martin were questioned because they had previously visited the venue. However, the police eventually revealed that there was no proof linking Sreenath to any misconduct in that regard.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

