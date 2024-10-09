Who is Prayaga Martin? Here's everything you need to know about actress and her alleged link to gangster Omprakash

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drugs.

Malayalam actress Prayaga Martin, along with Manjummel Boys fame Sreenath Bhasi, will reportedly be summoned by the police over their suspected link to gangster Omprakash. According to an OnManorama report, some authorities have confirmed that the two stars visited the goon at a hotel in Kochi. As Prayaga Martin is under the scanner of a police investigation, let's take a quick look at her personal and professional life over the years.

Who is Prayaga Martin?

Prayaga Rose Martin is a Malayalam actress who also worked as a child artist. She made her debut with the film Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded, starring Mohanlal as the main lead. According to the Times of India report, Prayaga was in seventh grade when she signed the film.

A few years later, she featured in the 2012 film Ustad Hotel alongside stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menon.

Prayaga received her first lead role in the movie titled Pisaasu, directed by Mysskin. She then went on to feature in Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya with Unni Mukundan. Some of her best films include Ramaleela, Viswasapoorvam Mansoor, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam, and others.

Prayaga has also been a part of several TV shows like Thakarppan Comedy, Comedy Stars, Star Magic, and more.

While Prayaga is a prominent actress, she also holds a degree in travel and tourism management. As per the Times of India report, she graduated with a Master's degree in 2019.

Prayaga Martin's recent controversy

Prayaga Martin is currently embroiled in the controversy surrounding gangster Omprakash. According to the OnManorama report, she will be questioned by the authorities as a part of the investigation.

The goon and his associate, Shihas, were arrested by the cops after receiving a tipoff ahead of the Alan Walker music show in Kochi on Sunday. During the raid that took place at Omprakash's hotel room, officials seized eight bottles of alcohol along with liquid drugs.

According to the report, two bottles were opened while the others were sealed. Police also recovered residues of drugs in the room, and blood samples were collected to determine if the suspects had used them.

Despite these findings, the court granted bail to both Omprakash and his associate, stating that cops failed to provide a commercial quantity of drugs. Meanwhile, the report mentioned that nearly 20 people, including Prayaga Martin, visited the gangster at the hotel. An investigation into the matter is still underway.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Police to investigate Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin’s alleged connection to gangster Omprakash? REPORT