Police to investigate Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin’s alleged connection to gangster Omprakash? REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drugs.



Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi of Manjummel Boys and Prayaga Martin are reportedly under the scanner of a police investigation because of their alleged connection to gangster KK Omprakash. As per a report by OnManorama, the police have confirmed that the actors had visited the notorious goon at his hotel room in Kochi.

The report also specifies that the ongoing investigation is based on the mobile phones recovered from the gangster. The police cannot disclose information about CCTV footage they received and will also question the actors named in their report.

For those unversed, gangster KK Omprakash and his Kollam-native associate, Shihas, had been arrested by police after they received a tip-off about a drug sale ahead of Alan Walker's music show in Kochi on October 6, 2024.

The police apprehended the gangster and conducted a raid in his hotel room, where they had seized liquid drugs and 8 bottles of alcohol. As per a report by Manorama News, the authorities had found over 4 liters of alcohol and cocaine residue in the room.

All the suspects have been reported to have undergone blood tests and were staying in 3 different rooms at the hotel. According to the report, the suspects also organized a DJ party on October 5, the same day on which Bhasi and Prayaga are speculated to have visited the gangster.

The remand report has mentioned that the actors and nearly 20 others had apparently visited the gangster on the said day. Moreover, Omprakash was later sent on bail after arrest, with the court saying that the police had failed to collect a commercial quantity of drugs during the raid.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

