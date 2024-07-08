Manoj Manchu and wife Mounika announces their daughter’s name; share adorable family PIC

Popular Telugu actor Manoj Manchu and his wife Mounika have shared exciting news with their fans as they revealed their daughter’s name on July 8. The naming ceremony of the little princess took place recently.

The event was graced by veteran Telugu actor and her grandfather Mohan Babu. The adorable couple Manoj and Mounika were blessed with a bundle of joy in April, earlier this year.

Manoj Manchu and his wife Mounika announce their daughter’s name

Son of Mohan Babu and actor, Manoj Manchu and his wife, Mounika have delighted their fans and well-wishers as they announced the name of their newborn daughter today, (July 8).

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared an adorable family picture and wrote, “With all Your’s & Lord Shiva’s blessings, we named our Daughter #DevasenaShobhaMM.”Check out Manoj Manchu’s post below:

Along with the photo, he also shared a sweet note. A part of his statement read, "As a devotee of Lord Shiva, we chose her name from his dive family, inspired by Subramaniam Swami's wife, Devasena. Additionally, her middle name, Shobha, is a tribute to my beloved mother-in-law Smt Shobha Nagi Reddy Garu, whose blessings and love continue to guide us like a guiding light (sic)."

For the unversed, Manoj and Mounika exchanged wedding vows in a simple ceremony on March 3, 2023. It was the second marriage for both of them. While the former was previously married to Pranathi Reddy and parted ways in 2019 due to irreconcilable differences, Mounika, too, was earlier married to a Bengaluru-based businessman, and they have a son, Dhairav.

Advertisement

Manoj Manchu on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front Manoj was last seen as lead in Okkadu Migiladu in 2017, apart from playing cameos in the 2019 films Idi Naa Love Story and Operation 2019. Up next, he is gearing up for a comeback on the silver screen and will star in What The Fish.

The dark comedy and high-octane thrilling family entertainer movie also features Niharika Konidela as the lead and is directed by Varun Korukunda.

Apart from that, Manoj will be seen in Mirai, where he will play the role of an antagonist. The makers shared a thunderous first glimpse of the actor’s first look from the film on the eve of the actor's birthday.

ALSO READ: Who is Ma Dong Seok? South Korean actor reported to make his Telugu debut with Prabhas' Spirit