Master re-releases after 3 years: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller with Vijay Sethupathi is set to return to the silver screen

Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller Master remains an unforgettable classic even today. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial touched a million hearts and went on to become a massive hit at the box office. After three years, the movie is now gearing up for a re-release.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dheeraj Films, one of the distributors of the film Master, announced its re-release at Prasanna Theatre in Bengaluru on December 1, 2024. The movie will be shown as a mark of celebration for Vijay, who is soon going to clock 32 years of his acting career.



Check out the announcement post here:

For the uninitiated, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was bankrolled under XB Film Creators, and Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie. The film had initially hit theaters on January 13, 2021.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the film starred Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, and others in lead roles.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time. Another massive hit at the box office, the film did wonders across the Southern states and also received worthy applause worldwide.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the superstar was spotted cruising in his minivan. In a video that went viral on social media in no time, the actor could also be seen pulling down his window and waving across to his fans.

Check out the glimpse here:

Thalapathy Vijay’s next and final project before he commences his political career is tentatively titled Thalapathy69. It is helmed by H. Vinoth and was officially announced back in October. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You can’t see any stress or anger...': Siddharth opens up about his married life with Aditi Rao Hydari