'You can’t see any stress or anger...': Siddharth opens up about his married life with Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth is gearing up for the release of his new movie, Miss You, which is slated to release on November 29, 2024. As part of a media interaction before the film’s release, Siddharth was seen talking about his wife, Aditi Rao Hydari, and became ecstatic.

In a video shared by Mana Stars on YouTube, the actor said, “You tell me, don’t I look happy and calm? You can’t see any stress or anger in me. I’m just floating now. I’m grateful because, like a boon in my life, my angel has come, and my home has a Mahalekshmi now” (translated from Telugu).

Additionally, the actor expressed his gratitude for life as the year has been going well for him, leaving him elated with joy. Moreover, the actor also spoke about how his life as a producer is progressing well, with his venture Chithha receiving immense appreciation.

Moving ahead, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari had also recently unveiled the inside pictures from their second marriage function from Alila Fort, Bishangarh, in Rajasthan. The pictures were shared by the couple on their social media, where both of them looked like absolute royalty in their traditional looks.

While Aditi was seen wearing a red-clad lehenga, the actor donned a sherwani, making way for romantic moments together.

See pictures here:

The actors had previously married in a proper South Indian traditional style which had already made quite the buzz on social media. Siddharth and Aditi had previously married each other at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy on September 16, 2024.

The actors who had announced their relationship earlier this year after getting engaged had apparently been dating since 2021 with the film Maha Samudram. Thereafter, the couple was seen together on multiple occasions, turning heads quite a few times.

Moving ahead, Siddharth was last seen playing a key role in the Kamal Haasan starrer movie Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film which marked as the sequel to the vigilante story was met with mixed reviews after release.

Now, the actor is set to appear in the lead role in the movie Miss You, directed by N Rajasekar with Ashika Ranganath playing the female lead.

