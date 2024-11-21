Did you know Thalapathy Vijay’s Rs 80 crore waterfront home in Chennai has a curious connection with Tom Cruise?

Thalapathy Vijay has earned an incomparable spot in the hearts of many and is one of the most successful Tamil actors. While he has been hailed for setting a benchmark in cinema, Vijay, on the contrary, seems to have been inspired by none other than the Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. Curious to know how?

Well, Thalapathy Vijay’s Chennai home is a befitting proof of the same. As per multiple reports, the design and planning of his house are inspired by the waterfront beach house of Tom Cruise in Florida.

It is believed that the Tamil icon visited the US a couple of times and it was then that he got an opportunity to see the beach house of the star.

Thalapathy was so impressed with its layout and design that he immediately took note of it and referenced it for rebuilding his own home in Chennai’s Neelankarai with the same style.

As per GQ, the South superstar’s residence has a current valuation of about Rs. 80 crore. This property is said to be everything luxurious and speaks of classic taste above all.

Well, coming to his work front, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to transition into a new chapter of his life, as he bids adieu to cinema and joins politics. Ahead of that, he will be delivering the last film, tentatively titled Thalapathy69.

Directed by H Vinoth, this final project of Thalapathy Vijay is going to feature an ensemble star cast.

Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde have already been officially announced by the makers to be a part of this project.

Other actors who are also a part of this film are Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain and Prakash Raj.

Before this, Thalapathy Vijay delivered a smashing box office performance with Venkat Prabhu directorial The Greatest Of All Time. The film was immensely loved by the audience, and the superstar’s performance was lauded by his fans.

