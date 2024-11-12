Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed watching Thalapathy Vijay's Master and called himself a big fan of Ajith and Suriya

South cinema actors enjoy quite a fan following across the country—not just from audiences, but even from colleagues in Bollywood. Proof of this was found when Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor expressed being a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, and others, and even revealed that he watches their films.

In one of his older interviews with News 7, Ranbir Kapoor, during the promotions of his film Brahmastra, talked about his reverence for South cinema. The actor revealed being a fanboy of Thalapathy Vijay, as well as other stalwarts like Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth, and Suriya.

He even shared that he binge-watched Thalapathy Vijay’s 2021 release Master and specifically pointed out the latter’s natural swag in his acting.

Ranbir said, “I'm a big fan of Ajith sir, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajni sir, and Suriya sir. Just yesterday we watched Master. He was very good in the movie. The kind of natural swag he has as an actor is impressive.”

Not just that, Ranbir went on to heap praises on Tamil cinema broadly, appreciating the kind of cinema and engaging stories they tell their audience, despite being commercially driven.

He added, “And just the kind of stories that Tamil cinema is telling—it's engaging, it's entertaining, and it also has so much to teach about life, which they deliver through commercial cinema.”

Advertisement

Well, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master has undoubtedly been one of the actor’s most commendable films in recent years. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film was a true-blue action entertainer and received positive responses and reviews from critics as well.

Besides the legendary actor, the cast of Master included Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and Nassar, among others. The film was bankrolled by XB Film Creators, with Anirudh Ravichander delivering a promising musical score.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have chosen Annapurna Studios as their wedding location for THIS reason?