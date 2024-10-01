Matka release date: Varun Tej exudes effortless elegance in new poster donning a retro avatar

Mega Prince Varun Tej has been justifying all the headlines with the buzz surrounding his next release, Matka. The Telugu directorial by Karuna Kumar is set to feature the actor in totally new and rather unrecognizable looks. While fans have been quite intrigued about getting more updates on the highly anticipated film, the makers finally put all the buzz to rest as they announced the release date of the film.

The official X account of the makers of Matka, SRT Movies, dropped a new poster from the film, featuring Varun Tej in a stylish and dapper look, clad in a suit, shedding sheer retro vibes. His fearless demeanor gave away a hint of the powerful role that he would essay.

Moreover, what grabbed attention was the fact that the movie finally locked on its date of release, which is November 14, 2024.

Besides that, the makers also penned a brief description about Varun’s role and the scope of the film by penning an interesting caption. The makers described his character in the film as the one who rose to power from the streets of Vizag.

They penned, “From the streets of Vizag to the corridors of PowerMega Prince @IamVarunTej stepping in to change the game with #MATKA GRAND RELEASE IN THEATRES ON NOVEMBER 14th, 2024.”

It was back on August 11, 2024, when the makers of Matka unveiled another powerful poster of the film. It featured Varun Tej flaunting his intense look dressed in a formal suit. His character leaves an impression of being a powerful figure from the lost era.

Moreover, the minute details of his look, including a vintage moustache, a neatly slicked hairdo and the gold-rimmed spectacles, indicated that his character in the film was someone who cannot be messed with, indicating a sense of conquerorship.

On the other side, a reflective and upside-down image of the young Varun Tej in his character from the film is clearly visible. It led people to believe whether the actor would be essaying double roles in the film.

For the unversed, the film is apparently based on the life of Ratan Khatri, one of the most notorious Matka kings who had dominated the gambling business for quite a significant time.

