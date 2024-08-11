Matka first look poster OUT: Varun Tej is all set to 'command and conquer' as 80s gangster in Karuna Kumar's directorial

Matka starring Varun Tej is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the movie will also feature Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in prominent roles. Recently, the makers of Matka unveiled the first look poster of Varun Tej from the much-awaited movie.

The poster features Varun Tej showcasing his intense look. He is dressed in a formal, dark suit with a crisp white shirt and a maroon tie featuring subtle polka dots. This attire gives him a refined yet intimidating presence, typical of a powerful figure from a bygone era. His hair is neatly slicked back, and he sports a thick mustache, enhancing the vintage feel.

The actor’s expression is serious and focused, with a sharp, intense gaze directed towards the viewer. Varun Tej holds a lit cigar in his right hand, a classic symbol of power, wealth, and influence. Meanwhile, the gold ring and bracelet add to the aura of affluence.

On the other hand, the table reflects a younger version of Varun Tej’s character, positioned upside down. This reflection is crucial as it suggests a backstory or duality within the character.

Sharing the poster, Varun Tej wrote, "From the depths of poverty to the pinnacle of power, Destined to dominate. In his world, every move is a gamble."

Check out the poster below:



Matka is set in the period from 1958 to 1982, and revolves around the notorious Matka gambling scams that significantly impacted India during the 20th century. Varun Tej starrer is reportedly based on the life of Ratan Khatri, the notorious Matka King who dominated the illegal gambling scene in India.

Ratan Khatri earned his moniker for his involvement in the Matka gambling racket, which involved betting on the opening and closing rates of cotton on the Bombay Cotton Exchange.

Varun Tej is expected to showcase four different avatars in the film, reflecting the complexities of individuals drawn into the world of gambling. The actor has undergone a massive makeover for his look in the film, as seen in the first look posters.

Meanwhile, the film will release in theaters in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and others.

