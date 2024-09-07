Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcome Bappa with family; Hansika Motwani decks up in red while Shruti Haasan enjoys festive spirit

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in India, and nearly every household celebrates it in a different way to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh. Some of the most favorite South cinema stars are also leaving no stone unturned to mark this day as a special one.

The lovely couple Varun Tej Konidela and his wife Lavanya Tripathi stuck to traditions and welcomed Bappa to their abode in an intimate and homely celebration. The duo chose to ring in the day along with their family members, who also dipped into the happy festive spirit.

Taking to his Instagram account, Varun Tej dropped a bunch of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations going on at his place. The actor gave a glimpse of how the festival is run in their household. Moreover, Lavanya could be seen posing with Varun and her in-laws in a couple of photos.

Besides them, actress Hansika Motwani also stepped up to worship Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day. She dropped a glimpse of the same on her Instagram stories, wherein she gave everyone a snapshot into the stunning decoration she had planned for the puja.

Moreover, she herself got decked up in a pretty red Indian outfit, while with folded hands she prayed to God.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan also shared a glimpse of how she has been spending Ganesh Chaturthi. While she did not drop a view of the arrangements that were made at her place for the day, Shruti left everyone floored with her stunning look in a saree.

The diva got dressed up in a beautiful silk saree in a yellow hue and looked exquisite. Her bright smile left a proof of her happiness on the special festive day.

Coming to the work front, Varun Tej would be next seen in the film Matka, while Lavanya would be a part of the film Thana. Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Coolie.

On the other hand, Hansika has a bunch of projects in the pipeline for her, including Rowdy Baby, Man and Gandhari.

