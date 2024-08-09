Meet actor who once aspired to be a doctor, has worked with Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and adopted specially-abled kids at 21

Meet this young and talented actress from the South who decided to adopt two specially-abled kids at just 21. This stunning actress has worked with superstars like Mahesh Babu and Ravi Teja. Apart from her onscreen performances, she is well known for her dancing movies, gorgeous looks, and fashion statements. Yes, we are talking about Sreeleela.

Who is Sreeleela?

Sreeleela was born into a typical Telugu family in Detroit, US on June 14, 2001. Her mother Swarnalatha is a Bangalore-based gynecologist and her father Surapaneni Subhakara Rao is an Industrialist. The actress was brought up in Bangalore. It is pertinent to mention that Sreeleela was born after her parents were separated.

Talking about her education, the actress wanted to follow her mother’s career path and aspired to be a doctor. To follow her aspirations, Sreeleela was pursuing her MBBS (As of 2021, she was in her last year of course).

Being from an orthodox family, it was initially hard for the actress to get permission to act in movies. But fate had different plans and eventually in 2017, Sreeleela marked her debut in the Industry with Chitrangada.

Sreeleela’s career in films

Sreeleela’s breakthrough came with A. P. Arjun’s directorial Kiss in 2019. The Kannada-language romcom became a commercial success by completing a 100-day theatrical run at the box office. Following that, her next film was with Sriimurali in Bharaate. The action drama film was written and directed by Chethan Kumar.

The 2021 release Pelli SandaD marked the actor's debut in the Telugu Industry. Although the film received negative reviews, Sreeleela's role garnered appreciation from everyone. However, till now, the actor’s last venture with superstar Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram has given her a much-deserved name, fame, and success.

Her other notable works include Skanda, James, Dhamaka, and By Two Love. Apart from her onscreen performances, Sreeleela has a huge fan base owing to her looks and glamorous style statements. The actress also took training in Bharatanatyam when she was a child.

Sreeleela adopted two specially-abled kids

In February 2022, the Skanda actress won millions of hearts when she adopted two specially-abled kids. Sreeleela adopted a baby boy named Guru and a girl named Shobhitha. The Aadikeshava actress did this just before her Kannada film By Two Love where interestingly she plays a young mother in the film.

As per a report in Times Of India, Sreeleela visited an orphanage and that’s where she met Guru and Shobhitha. The actress was so emotional looking at the children that she decided to adopt and give them a better life.

What’s more intriguing is that Sreeleela was just 21 when she decided to embark on taking care of the two specially-abled kids.

Sreeleela on the work front

Sreeleela was last seen in the Telugu action drama Guntur Kaaram. She shared the screen with superstar Mahesh Babu in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial. Guntur Kaaram was released on January 12, 2024, and bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Up next, the stunning actress will be seen in a Bollywood film with Varun Dhawan. Pinkvilla had exclusively shared that David Dhawan has locked Sreeleela to play the female lead in this comic caper.

This untitled film, produced by Ramesh Taurani under TIPS Entertainment, will mark her Hindi Film debut. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers or the actress yet.

Apart from that, Sreeleela will be seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, is the remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a spiritual sequel to the duo’s blockbuster Gabbar Singh.

Moreover, Sreeleela will also be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in VD12( tentative title).

