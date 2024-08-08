Varun Dhawan gets protective for wife Natasha Dalal as they head out for movie date; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, must be enjoying their new phase of life as parents. The couple welcomed their first child on June 3, 2024. Since then, the couple might be neck deep in diapers and burp cloths as they look after their child's well-being.

While they have been enjoying being around their child like every other parent, the couple hasn't stopped taking time to do things that they love. On August 7, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted out and about Mumbai, heading to watch a movie together.

In a clip, the celebrity couple was spotted entering a famous cinema hall in Mumbai. For their movie date, the Bawaal actor went for an athleisure set in shades of green and white. With a matching cap and a pair of eyewear, he accessorized his look.

Check out the video below:

As for the mommy dearest, she went for an all-black comfortable co-ord set for the night. With a luxury cross-body bag and her sweet smile, she went inside the venue. As the paparazzi followed them to get a picture of the couple, Varun shielded his wife from the crowd, ensuring she was comfortable and safe.

Nearly nine weeks ago, the excited new dad took to his social media to announce the arrival of their baby girl. With a video announcing the date of her birth, the Bhediya actor wrote, “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.”

Advertisement

Then, on Father’s Day this year, he dropped the first glimpse of their bundle of joy. He shared a picture of his baby girl holding on to his finger, followed by an image of him holding his pet dog’s hand.

In the captions, Dhawan wrote, “Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Baby John, which will now be released on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan enjoys Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Raja Babu as it re-releases in theaters; WATCH