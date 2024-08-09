Ram Charan showers love on birthday boy 'dearest' Mahesh Babu: 'Wishing you endless success and joy'

Mahesh Babu turned a year older today, August 9. On this special occasion, Ram Charan extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to his dear friend Mahesh Babu. The RRR actor took to his social media handle to write a heartfelt note, wishing the Guntur Kaaram star endless success.

Ram Charan took to his X handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest @urstrulyMahesh ! Wishing you endless success and joy today and always!"

Check out the post below:

Mahesh Babu's birthday was marked by an outpouring of affection from various celebrities in the Telugu film industry, including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna, and others.

Rashmika Mandanna, who co-starred with Mahesh Babu in the 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru, took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen a heartfelt post. She wrote, "Mahesh Babu sir. Happiest birthday to everyone's superstar. Always most love respect and bestest wishes to you sir."

Megastar Chiranjeevi also expressed his best wishes for Mahesh Babu's birthday on X. He wrote, "Wishing My Dear @urstrulyMahesh a Very Happy Birthday!! Have a blessed year SSMB. Many Happy Returns!!!"

Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, and other actors also joined in wishing Mahesh Babu on his special day. Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh anna!! Have a great year ahead."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is collaborating with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli for the highly anticipated film tentatively titled SSMB29. This project marks the first collaboration between the two industry giants. SSMB29 is reportedly going to be a jungle adventure film with elements inspired by Hindu mythology, particularly the character of Lord Hanuman. The film is expected to feature a grand-scale production.

Currently, the film is in the pre-production phase, where extensive preparations are underway. Mahesh Babu is actively participating in workshops to prepare for his role, which includes rigorous physical training and a transformation in his appearance.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, reports suggest SSMB29 will feature Indiana Jones-like action sequences.