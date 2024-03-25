Meet Najeeb, the real-life hero of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham who lived alone in a desert for two years

For years, a man named Najeeb lived alone in a desert, only seeing his Arbab and the Arbab's brother, who were his owners. The only company he had was a herd of 700 goats. This is the core of Aadujeevitham, or Goat Life.

Who is Najeeb?

In 1993, Najeeb, a laborer from Aarattupuzha village in Haripad, Alappuzha, found himself facing the common plight of many unemployed youths. With a wife eight months pregnant with their son, Najeeb yearned for a better future. His hopes rested on a promised job at a supermarket in Saudi Arabia. Setting out for Jeddah, Najeeb embarked on a journey that would obscure his fate for years to come, leaving behind a worried community and a family awaiting his return.

How Najeeb went missing?

Najeeb's aspirations took a devastating turn when he was deceived by the wrong individual upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. Instead of the promised job at a supermarket, he found himself stranded in the barren outskirts of a Saudi village, surrounded by nothing but endless sand dunes and herds of goats.

His Arbab subjected him to relentless exploitation, refusing to compensate him for his labor while entrusting him with the care of 700 goats. Isolated and under constant surveillance through binoculars, Najeeb's existence became a haunting tale of exploitation and captivity in the unforgiving desert landscape.

Najeeb's situation worsened as he suffered under the cruelty of his Arbab. He wasn't allowed to bathe or clean himself, and his diet consisted only of stale Kubboos and goat milk, both tainted by the smell of the unwashed goats. With no other options, he had to eat the Kubboos despite its raw taste. Even when the Arbab's brother visited, there was no relief from the harsh treatment.

How did Najeeb escape?

After two long years in the desert, feeling more like a goat than a man, Najeeb saw a chance to escape when his Arbab left for his brother's daughter's wedding. Running for his life, he traveled for miles without water. Along the way, he met another Malayali in a similar situation, but couldn't bring him along.

Finally, Najeeb found a kind Arab who helped him reach Jeddah. Though he spent 10 days in jail, it felt like heaven compared to his previous suffering. Eventually, he was deported back to Kerala by the government, ending his agonizing ordeal.

Thanks to Benyamin, the author of Goat Life, Najeeb's unbelievable story came to light. Without him, we might never have known about Najeeb's extraordinary journey of survival and resilience. Excitement mounts as we await Blessy and Prithviraj's film adaptation of Goat Life. With their skill and passion, Najeeb's story is sure to come alive on screen, captivating audiences everywhere.

