Aadujeevitham new release date: Prithviraj Sukumaran film The Goat Life to release worldwide on 28th March

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, is undeniably one of the most anticipated Malayalam films to come out in 2024. The makers of the film have already revealed three posters from the film which has raised the excitement of fans.

The film which is slated to be released on April 10, 2024, has now unveiled a new date as the makers have decided to cut the wait long for all the fans and audience to witness this survival-drama on the big screen.

Aadujeevitham gets new release date

The makers of the film took to their official Instagram platform and shared a poster of the film and wrote, "The long wait gets shorter...#TheGoatLife releasing worldwide on 28th March, 2024!". The film is based on the novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated into 12 different languages, including those that are foreign.