Lucifer vs Godfather: Which one is your favorite; Mohanlal starrer or its remake with Chiranjeevi? POLL
Read on and cast your vote to pick your favorite movie out of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer and its remake Godfather with Chiranjeevi.
Mohanlal starrer Lucifer was released in 2019 and was a massive hit in theaters. Later on, in 2022, the movie was remade with changes in Telugu as the Chiranjeevi starrer movie Godfather. Out of them both, which one is your favorite?
Cast your vote here:
The movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, is a political action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in his debut venture and written by Murali Gopy. The first installment of a planned trilogy, the movie begins with a major power struggle in Kerala following the chief minister's death.
As concerns over new leadership arise, political ploys and significant shifts take place against the potential new leader, Stephen Nedumpally. However, it soon becomes evident that he is more than what he appears to be.
With Mohanlal in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, and many more in key roles.
The movie was later remade in Telugu as Godfather, with Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Although it lacked the same nuances as the original, the film featured an ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Puri Jagannadh, Murali Sharma, Tanya Ravichandran, and more in pivotal roles. It also had Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a special appearance.
The 2019 Malayalam film was a massive hit in theaters and was well-received by critics. However, Godfather received mixed reviews upon its release.
