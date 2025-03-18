‘Be careful with him…’: Fans react as Chiranjeevi gets kiss on his cheek by female fan as he arrives in London

Chiranjeevi enjoys a massive fan following, not just in India but the megastar’s fan count exceeds national frontiers. For instance, the actor recently flew down to London to receive a special felicitation. As soon as he landed at the airport, the actor received a warm welcome from a huge number of fans.

In one of the pictures that has gone viral on social media, Chiranjeevi was seen surprised as a female fan planted a kiss on the megastar’s cheek. However, the actor politely accepted this special gesture from the fans while others cheered for him.

Check out the picture here:

Well, the particular picture has indeed quite the buzz, as netizens were quick to drop their reactions on the special moment captured between the megastar and his fan. While some of them were happy about getting to see the senior star arriving in London, others also commented how they missed out on getting a chance to spot him.

Moreover, some more naysayers left harsh comments about the actor, indicating how female fans must be careful with Chiranjeevi around.

Take a look at the fan reactions here:

For the untold, the Vishwambhara star is set to receive special recognition and will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in London on March 19.

On the work front, the megastar has several films lined up ahead, including the most anticipated Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. Other than this, the senior actor also has an upcoming film with Dasara director Srikanth Odela, which has been touted as one of his most violent action flicks.

Chiranjeevi will star in a project with director Anil Ravipudi, which will go on floors soon.