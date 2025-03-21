POLL: Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara or Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa; which Telugu fantasy drama will be a bigger hit? VOTE

The fantasy drama genre has been relatively underexplored in Telugu cinema. However, this year, audiences are in for a double treat as two such films are set to hit theaters. We’re talking about the Chiranjeevi-starrer Vishwambhara and Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

Releasing within a short span of each other, both films stand strong on their own merits. Beyond the star power attached to them, Vishwambhara and Kannappa will also compete in terms of their cinematic spectacle.

So, which of these two Telugu fantasy dramas do you think has a better chance of emerging as a bigger hit at the box office? Cast your votes below and let us know your pick!

Vishwambhara or Kannappa: Which Telugu fantasy film do you think will be a bigger hit?

Now, speaking of Vishwambhara, it marks the 156th film of Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has been celebrated for his cinematic excellence in the Telugu film industry for decades.

The Mallidi Vassishta directorial also features Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ashika Ranganathan, and others in key roles.

Produced by UV Creations, the film boasts a musical score by the legendary MM Keeravani and is expected to release sometime in 2025.

On the other hand, Kannappa is based on the mythological legend of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, Kannappa also features Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, and Brahmaji in pivotal roles.

However, the film has generated even more buzz due to special cameos by superstars Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal, adding to the excitement among fans.

The story and screenplay are penned by Vishnu Manchu himself, while his father, veteran actor Mohan Babu, has produced the movie.

Jointly bankrolled under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the Telugu fantasy drama is set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025.