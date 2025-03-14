Chiranjeevi pens a loving note for Aamir Khan on his 60th birthday; says ‘May you continue to enthral movie lovers…’

Aamir Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday on March 14, 2025. As the actor reaches this milestone, megastar Chiranjeevi has penned a heartfelt wish for the Bollywood superstar.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy 60th, my dear friend Aamir Khan! Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a great year ahead! May this milestone mark the beginning of another glorious chapter in your illustrious cinematic journey.”

Additionally, his tweet read, “May you continue to enthrall movie lovers with your creative brilliance and inspire our fraternity!”

See the tweet here:

As Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also penned a special post for him. In his latest post on X, the director shared a picture with the Bollywood star from the sets of Coolie.

The birthday post shared by the director read, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, #AamirKhan sir! I am very grateful for the lovely conversations we've had. Your insights and passion for storytelling have always left me inspired. Here’s to creating more magic on screen in the coming years, and I’m excited to share this special day with you, sir.”

Here’s the tweet:

On the work front, Aamir Khan is set to appear in Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie, touted as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, is a remake of the Spanish sports drama Champions.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles and is slated for release in June 2025.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is set to play the lead role in Vishwambhara, a fantasy action film directed by Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vassishta. The movie’s first glimpse showcased the actor in a magnificent avatar, packed with mystical elements.

Besides the megastar, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.