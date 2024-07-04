Senapathy meets Coolie: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan pose for a BLOCKBUSTER photo ahead of Indian 2, Vettaiyan release

With less than 10 days left until the much-awaited on-screen return of S. Shankar’s iconic character Senapathy, the buzz in showbiz is soaring.

The South Indian film industry is experiencing a golden phase, marked by immense box office success across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. The latter half of 2024 seems to be waiting for many more blockbuster films to conquer the Indian box office.

One of these highly anticipated releases is the second installment of the Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan starrer, Indian 2.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth sharing a frame with Arun Prasath

Amidst the buzz surrounding one of the most anticipated flicks of 2024, a viral photo of celebrity photographer Arun Prasath alongside two legends of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Thalaivar Rajinikanth has sent fans into a frenzy.

For the unaware, Arun is also associated with the Shankar directorial Indian 2. Ulaganayagan appears in his signature Senapathy look with prosthetics, gray hair, and a mustache in the jaw-dropping image.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth seems to be in his upcoming release Vettaiyan look. However, it is interesting to see the Coolie star and Kamal Haasan together in one picture amidst all the discussions about Their big screen appearance together.

Dropping the awestruck image on Instagram Arun shared his excitement stating, “𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝑰 𝒂𝒔𝒌 𝒇𝒐𝒓? 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒍𝒚 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒊𝒐 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 ‘𝑼𝒍𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒚𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒏’ @ikamalhaasan 𝒔𝒊𝒓 & ‘𝑺𝒖𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓’ @rajinikanth 𝒔𝒊𝒓 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒍𝒎𝒔!”

For the unversed, last week the legendary duo appeared in the same frame with the executive producer of Indian 2, Sundarrajan. The trio were seen sharing a joyful moment and smiling together for the camera.

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

All about Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s work front

Kamal Haasan is currently enjoying the box office success of his recent big-budget flick Kalki 2898 AD. Ulaganayagan lit the screen with his presence and powerful acting as supreme Yasking sending fans into a frenzy.

Reportedly, the makers of Kalki are planning a spin-off based on the iconic character.

Meanwhile, Indian 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 12 marking Kamal Haasan's return to the iconic role of Senapathy after nearly three decades.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth has two big projects lined up. The first one is Jai Bhim fame T. J. Gnanavel’s multistarrer Vettaiyan, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati alongside the Thalaivar.

Vettaiyan is set to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024.

Furthermore, the 2.0 actor is collaborating with renowned filmmaker Lokesh Kangaraj in Coolie.

How excited are you to witness the legendary duo on the big screen once again? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Rajinikanth's blockbuster Padayappa garners huge buzz in USA screening, making fans excited for Coolie