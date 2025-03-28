Empuraan: Mohanlal starrer action flick to get a Telugu remake? Director drops a BIG hint; ‘I’m sure there are…’
The Malayalam film industry scored a massive win with the release of L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial has been making headlines ever since its release, earning widespread appreciation from fans. Recently, the filmmaker addressed whether the action flick would be remade in Telugu.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor-turned-director discussed the possibility of casting stars like Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan if L2: Empuraan were ever to be remade in Telugu.
In his response, Prithviraj stated that plans for a Telugu remake remain uncertain, as it ultimately depends on whether the actors in question agree to take on the project.
However, he emphasized that unlike Lucifer, the first film in the franchise, Empuraan is already being dubbed and released in Telugu.
He said “I don’t know… I really don’t know. It’s completely up to them. I know for a fact that, unlike Lucifer (released in 2019), Empuraan is also releasing as a Telugu film.”
Moving on, Prithviraj shared that the film would also be released in the Telugu states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Additionally, he expressed that a remake might not be necessary since Empuraan itself is already being released.
Prithviraj further stated that he would be more than happy if another director took on the responsibility of bringing these two actors on board for a Telugu remake of the action flick.
For those unaware, the Mohanlal starrer has already outperformed expectations within hours of its release and has been superbly received by audiences.
