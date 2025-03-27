Chiranjeevi REACTS to Ram Charan’s first look from Peddi; RRR co-star Jr NTR showers birthday love

Ram Charan celebrates his birthday today, March 27. On this special occasion, several celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt wishes for him. While many extended their greetings, Chiranjeevi also reacted to the first look of Peddi, praising Ram Charan’s fierce and rugged avatar.

"Happy Birthday My dear @AlwaysRamCharan ! Many Many Happy Returns!! #Peddi looks very intense and I am sure it will bring out a new dimension of the Actor in you and will be a feast for Cinema lovers and Fans!! Bring it on!!!" wrote Chiranjeevi on X.

Jr NTR wished his "dear brother" and RRR co-star Ram Charan on his birthday. The Devara actor also expressed his hopes for him to stay happy and blessed.

"Wishing my dear brother @AlwaysRamCharan a very Happy Birthday. Stay happy, stay blessed," Jr NTR's note on X read.

Kajal Aggarwal also wished Ram Charan well as he turned a year older. She further mentioned in her note that his wife Upasana and daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, must be busy making his day incredibly special.

The Sikandar actress wrote, "Happiest birthday @AlwaysRamCharan I’m sure @upasanakonidela and Kaara are making your day incredibly special! Stay blessed!"

The makers of Peddi (RC16) revealed Ram Charan's first look today, treating fans to two striking posters. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama showcases the actor in a fierce and rugged avatar. In one poster, he sports long unkempt hair, a thick beard, and a septum piercing.

While fans went gaga over his intense transformation, the second poster added more mystery. Ram Charan can be seen in a rustic setting, holding a cigar and staring at the camera. The floodlit village stadium in the background heightens the excitement, making his character even more intriguing.

Are you excited to watch Peddi in theaters?