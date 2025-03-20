Pawan Kalyan REACTS as Chiranjeevi is conferred Lifetime Achievement Award in UK; ‘Will always be proud to be born as his younger brother’

Megastar Chiranjeevi has carved his name as one of the finest superstars of Indian cinema. The 69-year-old actor continues to exemplify versatility with his work and has an enviable list of films ahead. And recently, the Vishwambhara star was awarded an honorary award by the UK Parliament.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi was recently conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in the UK for his relentless contribution to Indian cinema. And now, his brother and the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, penned an emotional post on social media, celebrating the former’s success.

Check out the post here:

In his long note, Pawan Kalyan walked down memory lane and remembered how his elder brother Chiranjeevi has always remained like a father figure for him. He exclaimed being extremely proud to have been born as the latter’s brother.

An excerpt from the note reads, “I will always be proud to be born as his younger brother. I consider Chiranjeevi Garu more like a father than an elder brother. He is the person who showed me the way when I was confused and did not know what to do in life. My elder brother Chiranjeevi Garu is the hero of my life.”

Coming back to his work front, the Khaidi star has some of the most anticipated films lined up ahead, each of which will treat audiences with a completely versatile character and theme.

Starting, he has Mallidi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara as his immediate next, a fantasy action-packed Telugu drama.

Next, the actor has also signed up for a brutal action flick directed by Srikanth Odela, a project which is being backed by actor Nani.

The megastar has also allotted a short span of 90 days for shooting yet another upcoming project, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Chiranjeevi’s brother, Pawan Kalyan on the other hand, has been juggling between his full-time political work as well as his films. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.