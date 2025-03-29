Ram Charan Birthday Inside Party Photos: Peddi star rings in his grand bash with friends and family as he turns 40

Ram Charan is one of the undisputed superstars of Telugu cinema and the actor celebrated his 40th birthday on March 27, 2025. His wife, Upasana Kamineni, has now given us a small peek into some cherished moments from the birthday celebrations of the Game Changer star.

Taking to her Instagram account, the star wife dropped a few photos from her memorabilia that captured various moments from RC’s birthday night.

Check out the post here:

One of the frames captured a rare family moment of the actor and his wife, along with the former’s parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha. Moreover, Ram’s sisters were also seen making a rare appearance in the photos.

In yet another picture, Ram was seen enjoying a blast of a moment with his friends and colleagues from the industry, and it included his father Chiranjeevi and senior actor Nagarjuna.

Upasana also shared another hearty group picture where she and Ram were seen striking a pose with the rest of their friends.

Sharing the photos, the star wife wrote, “March 27th – Forever gratefulThank u all for making it so special.”

On the work front, Ram’s birthday turned extra special as the makers of his next film unveiled the title of the project as Peddi and even shared his first look from the film.

The Buchi Babu Sana directorial is deemed to be a sports drama, and the actor has reportedly undergone training for two sports specifically, cricket and wrestling. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been shortlisted as the leading lady.

Besides this, Ram would also be collaborating with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar next in a yet untitled film acronymed RC17.