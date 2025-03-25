Empuraan: Mohanlal reveals why Lucifer’s Telugu remake led by Chiranjeevi can’t get a sequel; ‘I don’t think Godfather team can…’

Srijony Das is an Entertainment Writer at Pinkvilla. Before joining Pinkvilla in 2024, Srij ...

Srijony Das is an Entertainment Writer at Pinkvilla. Before joining Pinkvilla in 2024, Srijony had five years of experience in the field of entertainment writing for pop culture, celebrity news, real-time film updates, and fashion. She previously held a position at BollywoodShaadis for two years and provided freelance writing services for various clients across multiple sectors. Srijony holds a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi. Srijony is an avid bibliophile and travel enthusiast in her leisure time. Her published work is characterized by a commitment to factual accuracy, with careful attention to detail regarding facts and figures, achieved through thorough research.