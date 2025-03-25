Empuraan: Mohanlal reveals why Lucifer’s Telugu remake led by Chiranjeevi can’t get a sequel; ‘I don’t think Godfather team can…’
In a recent interview, Mohanlal addressed his film Lucifer getting remade in Telugu as the Chiranjeevi-led Godfather. Read on.
Mohanlal’s 2019 film Lucifer remains iconic for multiple reasons. The film brought about a revolutionary change in the Malayalam film industry, something that was considered unachievable at the time. Moreover, its immense success led to remakes in several other languages.
Among these, the most notable remake was in Telugu, titled Godfather, where megastar Chiranjeevi reprised the titular role. Despite sincere attempts to stay true to the original, the film failed to perform well at the box office.
Now, ahead of L2: Empuraan's release, Mohanlal has addressed the Telugu remake Godfather and explained why it cannot have a sequel like L2: Empuraan does for Lucifer.
Explaining his stance, he said, “I watched Godfather, but they changed the story a little bit. Many of my films have been remade in other languages. However, I don’t think the Godfather team can make a second part because a few characters from Lucifer were missing in the remake.”
Looking back, Godfather notably omitted the character played by Tovino Thomas in Lucifer, who also reprises his role in L2: Empuraan. As a result, despite being a remake, the Chiranjeevi starrer lacked several key elements that were crucial to the original film.
Fast forward to the present—Lucifer was recently re-released in theaters, just a week before its sequel L2: Empuraan begins its theatrical run.
With both films releasing in close succession, fans now have the opportunity to revisit the first installment before watching the sequel.
Once again, Prithviraj Sukumaran takes the directorial reins for the much-anticipated sequel to the Mohanlal starrer, which is set to hit the big screens on March 28. Excitement among fans is already at an all-time high, with the film receiving an overwhelmingly positive response even before its release.
