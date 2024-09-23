Mohanlal shares an unseen PIC of himself enjoying a warm moment with legendary actor Madhu; Mammootty sends sweet 91st birthday wish

Madhavan Nair, well-known as Madhu, has turned a year older today, September 23. On the occasion of his 91st birthday, the Malayalam film fraternity has extended their warmest wishes to the legendary star. Amongst many, actors Mohanlal and Mammootty also took to their social media handles to honor Madhu on his birthday.

Mohanlal shared an adorable photo with Madhu on his Facebook page and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "A thousand birthday wishes to dear Madhusar." The Drishyam actor also shared a glimpse of veteran actor Madhu's website which showcases all the brightest moments of his life.

On the other hand, Mammootty shared a solo photo of the legendary star and wrote, "Happy Birthday My Superstar."

Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan also showered veteran actor Madhu with good wishes on his 91st birthday. He took to his Facebook handle and wrote, "A man who has carved a niche for himself with his spontaneous acting style and captivated the audience with his angsty youth and romantic lover. Happy birthday to Madhu sir, the acting wonder who captured the love of Kerala with the two letters Madhu...And the respect of the country.."

Madhavan Nair aka Madhu was a popular Indian actor, producer and director who worked in Malayalam cinema. He is one of the most respected actors in showbiz and was honored with Padma Shri back in 2013 by the government of India. He was bestowed with the honor for his contributions to Indian cinema for over six decades.

"I wanted to break my image," said Madhu to those who questioned his choice of venturing into the field of filmmaking despite being a popular actor.

Moreover, the success of his first two films as a director, Sindooracheppu and Priya, gave him the confidence he required to enter into film production as well.

