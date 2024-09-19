Paleri Manikyam re-release: Mammootty starrer mystery flick postponed to THIS date

Mammootty’s Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha which was released back in 2009 is once again set to hit the big screens this year. The mystery flick directed by Ranjith is now releasing in theaters on October 4, 2024.

The film features the megastar in three different roles was based on a novel of the same name, written by TP Rajeevan. The film was a critical hit back in the day and even led Mammootty to bag his fifth Kerala State Award for Best Actor.

The film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha is based on a true story which was the first ever recorded murder case in Kerala. The film features the tale of an unnatural death endured by a young woman in the late 1950s village of Manikyam in Paleri.

However, the case ran dry resulting in being unsolved and turned cold for many years. Things take a turn after 52 years when a detective who was born on the same day the woman died comes back to his birthplace of Manikyam to unravel the mysteries of the murder and the atrocities of a cruel feudal lord called Ahmed Haji.

Mammootty takes on a triple role in the film playing the detective, the feudal lord, and also the latter’s son. Alongside the megastar, the film also featured actors like Mythili, Shweta Menon, Gowri Munjal, Sreenivasan, Siddique, Vijayan V. Nair, T. Damodaran, Suresh Krishna, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Mammootty’s work front, the actor was last seen this year in the movie Turbo, directed by Vysakh. The Malayalam-language action comedy was written by Midhun Manuel Thomas following the tale of a jeep driver from Idukki who accidentally moves to Chennai, getting caught in the cross-hairs of a dreaded gangster.

The movie also had actors like Raj B. Shetty, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anjana Jayaprakash, Niranjana Anoop, Bindu Panicker, and many more in key roles. The film which was released back on May 23, and was received with mixed reviews.

The actor is next set to appear in the film Bazooka which is a thriller flick directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. Moreover, the actor is also playing the lead role in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Malayalam debut directorial, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.

