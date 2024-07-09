SSMB 29: THIS veteran actor to turn dialect tutor for Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture?

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have collaborated for the first time for their much-awaited film SSMB 29. Moviegoers have been extremely excited about this one film since its inception.

In the latest update, reports suggest that popular actor Nassar will teach the SSMB29 actors including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu dialect skills. The veteran actor will organize intensive workshops to focus on dialogue precision and pronunciation.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming directorial venture with Mahesh Babu as the lead has been making headlines for quite some time. The project tentatively named SSMB 29 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the Telugu superstar who was last seen in Guntur Kaaram.

Meanwhile, a report in 123 Telugu.com suggests that the veteran actor Nassar will turn dialect tutor for Mahesh Babu and other actors in the film. Further, the report also mentioned that intensive workshops are underway to refine the actors’ dialogue delivery.

It seems like the RRR director is leaving no stone unturned and does not want any compromise in Mahesh Babu’s character. However, this is not the first time that Nassar and Mahesh Babu will be working together.

The popular actors have earlier worked on many successful films including Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011), and Aagadu (2014).

As per another report in ETV Bharat, the Baahubali director will be sharing a special concept video featuring Mahesh Babu, from the film, on August 9. However, there has been no official confirmation on this either.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor-director duo, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have joined forces for the first time on this film.

More about SSMB 29

Earlier, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed that SSMB 29 will be an African Jungle adventure film, with a source adding that the film’s makers are planning to collaborate with international studios to make it reach even the remotest places of the world.

Further, it was also reported that the Mahesh Babu starrer will be made in Indian style and the visuals will be the joint collaborative work of the best technologies around the globe.

Moreover, the actor will be playing the role inspired by the characterization of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology, which is a norm in SS Rajamouli’s films as he is rooted in telling stories like that.

The film reportedly is set to be a two-part franchise, spanning over four years. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

How excited are you to witness Mahesh Babu in a never-seen-before avatar? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

