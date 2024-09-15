Onam 2024: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty to Dulquer Salmaan, here's how actors are celebrating the festive occasion

Celebrities across the Indian film industry are embracing the festive spirit of Onam. Recently, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan and Dulquer Salmaan among several others took to their social media handles to extend their heartfelt wishes. From sharing pictures to penning sweet notes, actors have shared their love with fans on this festive occasion.

Mammootty took to his X handle to share a photo of himself in all smiles and wrote, "My heartfelt greetings to all Malayalis." Soon after he made the post, his fans took to the comments to shower him with love and prosperity.

Kamal Haasan also extended his heartfelt wishes on the festive occasion of Onam. He wrote on his X handle, "May the loving energy and vibrant colors of this year's Onam bring you all endless joy! Best wishes from my heart."

Dulquer Salmaan shared a photo of himself donning a traditional outfit on Onam and penned a sweet note for his fans. He wrote, "Happy and prosperous Onam wishes to all! Wishing everyone a very happy Onam !"

Actress Keerthy Suresh also embraced the festive spirit of Onam during the SIIMA Awards. She exuded royalty in a golden saree with intricate detailing. She completed her look with statement jewelry and a sleek bun.

Onam is a joyous festival that is celebrated by people across India. This is an annual harvest festival that marks a cultural significance.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his film Thug Life with director Mani Ratnam. As this project marks their collaboration after 36 years, fans are excited to see how this ambitious project turns out. The film also features Trisha Krishnan and STR in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Mammootty has several exciting projects in his lineup including Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan will feature in the films Kaantha and Lucky Baskhar, among others.

