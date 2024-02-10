Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam to re-release in theaters; here’s WHEN you can watch

In the past few years, Telugu cinema has produced some of the finest films that have set a benchmark for the upcoming years. Sita Ramam, which was released in 2022, is one such film that received massive love from the audience. It was lauded for an amazing storyline and a charming chemistry between Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan.

Both the lead stars portrayed emotions in their finest manner and left a strong impression on the audience along with critics. Now, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the heartwarming love story is going to be re-released in theaters.

Sita Ramam re-releasing in theaters

The official makers of Sita Ramam, Vyjayanthi Movies took to their X account, and shared that Sita Ramam is re-releasing in cinemas. They wrote, "This Valentines Day, we are revisiting you all, for the love of cinema & for the love of love.#SitaRamam re-releasing this FEB 14 (double heart emoji)".

More about Sita Ramam

Along with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur , the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial featured a talented star cast including Sumanth, Rashmika Mandanna , Sachin Khedekar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sunil, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and many others in the pivotal roles. Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the songs and original score for Sita Ramam, and the film was bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Mrunal Thakur's upcoming films

The Hi Nanna star is set to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Family Star, a film directed by Parasuram Petla, known for his work on Geetha Govindam. The other one is titled Pooja Meri Jaan in which she will be sharing the screen space with Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming films

Dulquer Salmaan’s previous flick, King Of Kotha, didn’t impress the audience much. The Kurup actor will be next seen in the film Lucky Baskhar, which is being directed by Venky Atluri.

