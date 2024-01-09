Naa Saami Ranga Trailer OUT: Nagarjuna’s next promises a sweet, playful love story that takes a violent turn

Naa Saami Ranga, the upcoming film of Nagarjuna Akkineni, is creating a lot of buzz this Sankranti. Directed by Vijay Binni, the movie is scheduled to release on January 14th, Sunday.

With the release date approaching, the film's team has been actively promoting it. They even treated the audience with some amazing songs from the film as part of their promotional strategy. And now, the makers have unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of this Nagarjuna starrer.

More about the trailer

The 2 minute and 32 second trailer gives fans a rudimentary understanding of the world in which the film is set. The trailer starts off with a festive vibe, with Nagarjuna dancing to the percussion of a temple festival. It then proceeds to show fight scenes and action sequences, but is accompanied by playful music as if to suggest the mentality of the lead actor.

The trailer then proceeds to show Ashika Ranganath, and suggests a blooming love story between the two of them. The first half of the trailer shows the Devadas actor in a playful, nonchalant mode. However, things take a turn in the second half, where the antagonists are introduced, and the film turns into a complete action flick.

The film's trailer really nailed it in terms of setting the mood and capturing the attention of fans, while still keeping the plot under wraps. The intriguing question of what triggers the dark twist can only be answered once the film hits theaters on January 14th.

More about Naa Saami Ranga

Naa Saami Ranga is the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose, which is written and directed by Joshiy. The film features an ensemble cast including Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, and many more in crucial roles apart from the Oopiri actor.

The film has been bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, while the music for the film has been composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani. Dasaradhi Sivendra cranks the film’s camera while Chota K Prasad takes care of the film’s editing.

