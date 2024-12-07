Naga Chaitanya claims Rana Daggubati makes him feel ‘inefficient in life’ every time they meet, pokes fun at latter’s busy schedule

Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are quite the entertaining duo as cousins, and their recent exchange showcases just that. For those who may not know, the Baahubali actor was recently seen at Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. In a fun twist, the two cousins shared some light-hearted insights about each other during Rana’s chat show.

During a recent episode of The Rana Daggubati Show, Naga Chaitanya made a hilarious remark about Rana, highlighting how the latter’s exhaustively planned work schedule always makes him feel completely inefficient at work.

Calling their meetings “depressing,” Chay said, “How many things is he doing? You know, whenever I meet Rana, I go back home depressed because he tells me about these 1,000 things he’s doing, and I feel like I’m doing nothing in life.”

On the same show, Chaitanya also spilled the beans about what he has planned for his new life ahead, now that he is married to Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor mentioned his desire to have a small family with a couple of kids, with whom he would like to spend most of his time.

The Dhootha actor said, “Happily married, with a couple of kids. Maybe just one or two. I’d probably take my son to a race track and go-kart with him. If I have a daughter, I’ll support whatever hobby she has. I want to spend those moments with them.”

Interestingly, right after his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, Rana Daggubati shared a candid picture with Naga Chaitanya from one of the pre-wedding celebrations held by the groom’s side of the family

Take a look at the picture:

In a later interview with India Today, Rana shared how everything panned out for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding. He described it as “two hectic days” and added that he had a lot of fun and celebrated wholeheartedly at his cousin’s wedding.

For the unversed, Chay and Sobhita tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families.

Later on, the newly married couple made their first public appearance as they visited the Srisailam Temple along with Nagarjuna to seek blessings for their new life ahead.

